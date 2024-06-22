Parsippany PD Holds Walkout Ceremony for Retiring Officer Andrew Sadowski

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Police Department held a Walkout Ceremony for Ptl. Andrew Sadowski #393 is retiring after 25 years of dedicated service before becoming a Police Officer, Ptl. Sadowski was a Police Explorer and a Parsippany Police Intern. Hired in July of 1999, he is a certified D.A.R.E. / L.E.A.D. Officer, CPR Instructor, and 9-1-1 and Emergency Medical Dispatch Instructor. He is also certified as a School Resource Officer and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). Ptl. Sadowski has served as the Project Lifesaver Liaison for over 15 years.

Throughout his career, Ptl. Sadowski has received numerous awards, including two Unit Commendations, a Chief’s Award, a Letter of Commendation, two Command Citations, and many letters of appreciation from the community he serves.