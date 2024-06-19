Thursday, June 20, 2024
HomeLocal NewsGratitude Overflowing: Class of 2024's Project Graduation Success
Local NewsSchool News

Gratitude Overflowing: Class of 2024’s Project Graduation Success

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
501
File Photo

PARSIPPANY — The Class of 2024’s Project Graduation extends heartfelt gratitude to all the supporters involved, including students, parents, and staff members. Their unwavering support has played a crucial role in the success of this activity. With immense appreciation, they express their thanks for the continued support provided.

The contributions received have been instrumental in offsetting expenses related to supplies, rental fees, and entertainment. Through the generosity of the supporters, the financial burden has been alleviated, allowing for a memorable and enjoyable Project Graduation experience for the Class of 2024.

Project Graduation in Parsippany stands as a testament to the collective efforts of the parents, students, and staff members and the incredible support received from the community. The Class of 2024 wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude for the continued support that has made this endeavor a resounding success.

AF Food LLC – Anthony Francos
Alan Rauchberg DMD Dental Group PA
Alison & Justin Cogan
Anthony & Sons, Denville
Applebee’s
AvidXchange, Inc.
Baldwin Bagels & Bakery
Baldwin Pizzeria Group Inc
Bedding Shoppe
Bordeaux Estates, LLC
Brooklawn Middle School PTA
Central Middle School PTA
Christine Karpack
Composition Roofers Local No. 4
Cutting Edge Landscaping of NJ LLC
Dunkin Donuts, North Beverwyck Road
Eastlake PTA
Fine Line Cabinets
Foodtown, Parsippany
Frank Neglia, Town Council Vice-President
FRWD Logistics LLC
Gripp Plumbing & Heating, LLC
Hills of Troy Neighborhood Assn
I.B.E.W. Local Union No. 102
IHOP
Intervale PTA
Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany
Knollwood PTA
Foundation Inc.
Lake Hiawatha School PTA
Lake Parsippany PTA
Lenfam Management Company
Littleton PTA
Liquid Church
Matther Pierone/Gourmet Café
Mayor James Barberio
Morris Hills Veterinary Clinic
Mt. Tabor PTA
Northvail PTA
Northvail School Association, Inc
Parsippany-Troy Hills Elks Lodge No. 2078
Par-Troy Little League West
Pomptonian Food Services
Priola Funeral Service, Inc.
Rockaway Meadow PTA
S Vij Agency LLC
Saverna Operations, Inc.
ShopRite
St. Christopher R.C. Church
St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church
Target
The Michael Konner Corporation
Troy Hills School PTA
Veterans of Foreign Wars – Post 10184
Verizon Corporate Employee Match
Watnong VFW Post #3401
Weiner Law Group LLC
Weldon S. Monsport
Werner Animal Hospital
Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills
Yahaira & Glen Bradish

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Letter to the Editor: Public Protests and Policy Proposals: The PILOT Saga Continues
Next article
Central Middle School’s Moving Up Ceremony Brings Joy and Hope
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »