Gratitude Overflowing: Class of 2024’s Project Graduation Success

PARSIPPANY — The Class of 2024’s Project Graduation extends heartfelt gratitude to all the supporters involved, including students, parents, and staff members. Their unwavering support has played a crucial role in the success of this activity. With immense appreciation, they express their thanks for the continued support provided.



The contributions received have been instrumental in offsetting expenses related to supplies, rental fees, and entertainment. Through the generosity of the supporters, the financial burden has been alleviated, allowing for a memorable and enjoyable Project Graduation experience for the Class of 2024.



Project Graduation in Parsippany stands as a testament to the collective efforts of the parents, students, and staff members and the incredible support received from the community. The Class of 2024 wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude for the continued support that has made this endeavor a resounding success.

AF Food LLC – Anthony Francos

Alan Rauchberg DMD Dental Group PA

Alison & Justin Cogan

Anthony & Sons, Denville

Applebee’s

AvidXchange, Inc.

Baldwin Bagels & Bakery

Baldwin Pizzeria Group Inc

Bedding Shoppe

Bordeaux Estates, LLC

Brooklawn Middle School PTA

Central Middle School PTA

Christine Karpack

Composition Roofers Local No. 4

Cutting Edge Landscaping of NJ LLC

Dunkin Donuts, North Beverwyck Road

Eastlake PTA

Fine Line Cabinets

Foodtown, Parsippany

Frank Neglia, Town Council Vice-President

FRWD Logistics LLC

Gripp Plumbing & Heating, LLC

Hills of Troy Neighborhood Assn

I.B.E.W. Local Union No. 102

IHOP

Intervale PTA

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany

Knollwood PTA

Foundation Inc.

Lake Hiawatha School PTA

Lake Parsippany PTA

Lenfam Management Company

Littleton PTA

Liquid Church

Matther Pierone/Gourmet Café

Mayor James Barberio

Morris Hills Veterinary Clinic

Mt. Tabor PTA

Northvail PTA

Northvail School Association, Inc

Parsippany-Troy Hills Elks Lodge No. 2078

Par-Troy Little League West

Pomptonian Food Services

Priola Funeral Service, Inc.

Rockaway Meadow PTA

S Vij Agency LLC

Saverna Operations, Inc.

ShopRite

St. Christopher R.C. Church

St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church

Target

The Michael Konner Corporation

Troy Hills School PTA

Veterans of Foreign Wars – Post 10184

Verizon Corporate Employee Match

Watnong VFW Post #3401

Weiner Law Group LLC

Weldon S. Monsport

Werner Animal Hospital

Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills

Yahaira & Glen Bradish