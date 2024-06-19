Gratitude Overflowing: Class of 2024’s Project Graduation Success

PARSIPPANY — The Class of 2024’s Project Graduation extends heartfelt gratitude to all the supporters involved, including students, parents, and staff members. Their unwavering support has played a crucial role in the success of this activity. With immense appreciation, they express their thanks for the continued support provided.
The contributions received have been instrumental in offsetting expenses related to supplies, rental fees, and entertainment. Through the generosity of the supporters, the financial burden has been alleviated, allowing for a memorable and enjoyable Project Graduation experience for the Class of 2024.
Project Graduation in Parsippany stands as a testament to the collective efforts of the parents, students, and staff members and the incredible support received from the community. The Class of 2024 wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude for the continued support that has made this endeavor a resounding success.
AF Food LLC – Anthony Francos
Alan Rauchberg DMD Dental Group PA
Alison & Justin Cogan
Anthony & Sons, Denville
Applebee’s
AvidXchange, Inc.
Baldwin Bagels & Bakery
Baldwin Pizzeria Group Inc
Bedding Shoppe
Bordeaux Estates, LLC
Brooklawn Middle School PTA
Central Middle School PTA
Christine Karpack
Composition Roofers Local No. 4
Cutting Edge Landscaping of NJ LLC
Dunkin Donuts, North Beverwyck Road
Eastlake PTA
Fine Line Cabinets
Foodtown, Parsippany
Frank Neglia, Town Council Vice-President
FRWD Logistics LLC
Gripp Plumbing & Heating, LLC
Hills of Troy Neighborhood Assn
I.B.E.W. Local Union No. 102
IHOP
Intervale PTA
Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany
Knollwood PTA
Foundation Inc.
Lake Hiawatha School PTA
Lake Parsippany PTA
Lenfam Management Company
Littleton PTA
Liquid Church
Matther Pierone/Gourmet Café
Mayor James Barberio
Morris Hills Veterinary Clinic
Mt. Tabor PTA
Northvail PTA
Northvail School Association, Inc
Parsippany-Troy Hills Elks Lodge No. 2078
Par-Troy Little League West
Pomptonian Food Services
Priola Funeral Service, Inc.
Rockaway Meadow PTA
S Vij Agency LLC
Saverna Operations, Inc.
ShopRite
St. Christopher R.C. Church
St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church
Target
The Michael Konner Corporation
Troy Hills School PTA
Veterans of Foreign Wars – Post 10184
Verizon Corporate Employee Match
Watnong VFW Post #3401
Weiner Law Group LLC
Weldon S. Monsport
Werner Animal Hospital
Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills
Yahaira & Glen Bradish