Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter Acknowledged for Hands-On Student Experience Initiative

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Parsippany Schools Commend Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter's Impact on Work-Based Learning

PARSIPPANY — Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter was honored at the annual breakfast of Parsippany-Troy Hills School District.

The shelter proudly supports the district’s incredible Work-Based Learning program, which provides students with invaluable hands-on experience and skills. The shelter extends a big thank you to the district for recognizing this important partnership and looks forward to continuing to nurture the next generation of compassionate, skilled professionals.

Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter is at 194 Route 10 West, East Hanover. Their mission is to provide exceptional care for homeless animals, promote adoption, and support pet owners in the community. The shelter is dedicated to ensuring the well-being of all animals, finding loving homes for those in need, and educating the public about responsible pet ownership.

For more information, click here.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
