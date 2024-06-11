Evagelia Zois Named to the Spring 2024 Provost’s List at Hofstra University

PARSIPPANY — Evagelia Zois achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA during the spring 2024 semester, earning a spot on the Provost’s List at Hofstra University. Evagelia Zois attended Parsippany Hills High School, graduating in 2020.

Evagelia Zois had an active and distinguished high school career at Parsippany Hills High School. She held leadership positions and was involved in several honors and service organizations:

President of the French Honors Society

President of the E.R.A.S.E Club (End Racism and Sexism Everywhere)

Vice President of Student Advocates for Change

Member of the National Honors Society

These roles reflect her commitment to academic excellence and community service.

Her major at Hofstra is Video/TV And Business.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, July 2024.