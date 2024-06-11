Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Local NewsSchool News

Evagelia Zois Named to the Spring 2024 Provost’s List at Hofstra University

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Evagelia Zois

PARSIPPANY — Evagelia Zois achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA during the spring 2024 semester, earning a spot on the Provost’s List at Hofstra University. Evagelia Zois attended Parsippany Hills High School, graduating in 2020.

Evagelia Zois had an active and distinguished high school career at Parsippany Hills High School. She held leadership positions and was involved in several honors and service organizations:

  • President of the French Honors Society
  • President of the E.R.A.S.E Club (End Racism and Sexism Everywhere)
  • Vice President of Student Advocates for Change
  • Member of the National Honors Society

These roles reflect her commitment to academic excellence and community service.

Her major at Hofstra is Video/TV And Business.

Hofstra University’s primary mission is to provide a quality education to its students in an environment that encourages, nurtures, and supports learning. At Hofstra, new ideas take shape through collaboration, engagement, and interaction. Hofstra students create their success with small classes and dedicated faculty alongside a beautiful campus, plus all the opportunities of New York City within easy reach.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, July 2024.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Local News

