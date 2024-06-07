Saturday, June 8, 2024
HomeLocal NewsFatal Incident: Pedestrian Hit by SUV, Pronounced Dead
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Fatal Incident: Pedestrian Hit by SUV, Pronounced Dead

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1737
Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by SUV on Route 46 East

PARSIPPANY — Authorities reported that a pedestrian lost his life after being struck by an SUV on Thursday night along U.S. Route 46 East.

According to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, the incident occurred around 9:50 p.m. when a 2015 Dodge Journey traveling eastbound collided with a pedestrian near Pep Boys, 1449 Route 46.

The pedestrian, identified only as an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the scene, with no identification released as of Friday afternoon.

The SUV driver stayed at the scene following the crash, as confirmed by officials.

The Parsippany-Troy Hills Police and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the incident with the Morris County Prosecutor’s support.

According to data released by the State Police, this is the third fatality in 2024, with the other two taking place on Route 46 within one mile of each other.

As of now, no further details have been provided.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Letter to the Editor: 500PARQ and HK Truck Center Boost Parsippany Without Tax Breaks
Next article
Parsippany-Troy Hills School District Staff Awards 2024
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »