Fatal Incident: Pedestrian Hit by SUV, Pronounced Dead

PARSIPPANY — Authorities reported that a pedestrian lost his life after being struck by an SUV on Thursday night along U.S. Route 46 East.

According to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, the incident occurred around 9:50 p.m. when a 2015 Dodge Journey traveling eastbound collided with a pedestrian near Pep Boys, 1449 Route 46.

The pedestrian, identified only as an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the scene, with no identification released as of Friday afternoon.

The SUV driver stayed at the scene following the crash, as confirmed by officials.

The Parsippany-Troy Hills Police and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the incident with the Morris County Prosecutor’s support.

According to data released by the State Police, this is the third fatality in 2024, with the other two taking place on Route 46 within one mile of each other.

As of now, no further details have been provided.