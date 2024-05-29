Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Joshua Tree Experts Opening First New Jersey Location

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Husband and wife bring new tree care franchise to Somerset and Morris counties

MORRIS COUNTY — Joshua Tree Experts, an emerging franchise specializing in tree maintenance, lawn care, and pest control, is expanding its footprint nationwide with its first New Jersey location. In late August, husband-and-wife team Chris and Michelle Brown will begin enhancing the local landscape in the Parsippany-Troy Hills, Bridgewater, and Morristown.

Chris has over 20 years of experience as a broadcast television specialist and engineer, while Michelle has spent the last two decades in property management. They’re eager to escape their cubicle lives and switch to a community-focused venture. They were intrigued by Joshua Tree Experts’ commitment to improving the community through tree and lawn care.

“We look forward to deepening our roots in the area, building relationships with the people we serve, and improving the beautiful natural landscape for everyone to enjoy,” said Michelle Brown.

Joshua Tree Experts of Morristown will cover as far south as Somerville and Bridgewater and north to Pequannock Township. Services include tree pruning and trimming by ISA-certified arborists, tree removal, and plant health care to protect trees and shrubs from insects, diseases, and other challenges.

“This region is ideal for Joshua Tree Experts; it’s a community that values its green space and requires our specialized services,” Chris added.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
