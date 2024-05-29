Letter to the Editor: Parsippany Deserves Better: The Need for Fresh Ideas and Leaders

Dear Editor:

I’m writing to ask why the Mayor and Frank Neglia keep saying, “I grew up in Parsippany,” as a response to every question they get. They are running the town like a Hudson County democratic machine and get very defensive when questioned about PILOTs, PLAs, budgets, or anything else. It’s like listening to the same broken record over and over again.

I agree with the article I read yesterday about how thin-skinned Barberio shouldn’t be calling radio stations to complain about a fellow Councilman when he should be working. He makes over $100,000 a year.

I think our town needs new blood, ideas, and leaders. Barberio has been Mayor since 2009 (with the exception of when Michael Soriano beat him). He’s been here too long.

I appreciate your consideration.

Razz Patel