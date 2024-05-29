Wednesday, May 29, 2024
HomeLetters to the editorLetter to the Editor: Parsippany Deserves Better: The Need for Fresh Ideas...
Letters to the editorLocal News

Letter to the Editor: Parsippany Deserves Better: The Need for Fresh Ideas and Leaders

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
638

Dear Editor:

I’m writing to ask why the Mayor and Frank Neglia keep saying, “I grew up in Parsippany,” as a response to every question they get. They are running the town like a Hudson County democratic machine and get very defensive when questioned about PILOTs, PLAs, budgets, or anything else. It’s like listening to the same broken record over and over again. 

I agree with the article I read yesterday about how thin-skinned Barberio shouldn’t be calling radio stations to complain about a fellow Councilman when he should be working. He makes over $100,000 a year.  

I think our town needs new blood, ideas, and leaders. Barberio has been Mayor since 2009 (with the exception of when Michael Soriano beat him). He’s been here too long.  

I appreciate your consideration.

Razz Patel

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Joshua Tree Experts Opening First New Jersey Location
Next article
Wakefern Donates $1 Million to Kean University
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
The above press release has been submitted to Parsippany Focus in accordance with their policy of printing the content as submitted. It is important to note that the opinions and information contained in the press release have not been verified by the publisher, and the publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »