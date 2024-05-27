Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Parsippany’s Memorial Day Celebration: Honoring Veterans with a Heartfelt and Patriotic Ceremony

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
VFW Post 10184 proudly laid the wreaths, honoring the memory of our fallen veterans with solemn respect.

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills held a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 27, at Veterans Memorial Park. The event honored the memory and sacrifice of fallen veterans with a solemn and respectful tribute, bringing the community together to pay their respects and express their gratitude.

Siobhan Fuller McConnell, American Gold Star Mother, Mother, and Former Council President Michael dePierro

Memorial Day is a time to reflect on the sacrifices made by military personnel and appreciate the freedoms those sacrifices have secured. It is a day to educate younger generations about the cost of freedom and the importance of honoring those who have given their lives in its defense. Through various commemorations and personal acts of remembrance, Americans ensure that the legacy of their fallen heroes endures.

Presentation of Colors: Color Guards of American Legion Post 249 and VFW Command Post 10184.

Keynote Speaker: Siobhan Fuller McConnell, American Gold Star Mother, Mother of Derek McConnell, Parsippany War Hero
A Memorial Day poem was presented by Angelina Messana of Girl Scout Troop 95610.
The invocation was delivered by Rebbetzin Aharona Lubin, Spiritual Mentor of Shaya Ahavat Torah.
Dominick Caponegro from Parsippany High School performed “Taps.”
Hannah Ellicott and Abigail Thurkhauf sang “God Bless America.”
Parsippany resident Michelle Musolino sang the National Anthem.
God Bless America
Attendees gathered to participate in the Memorial Day celebration.
Mayor James Barberio and Dominick Caponegro
Morris County Commissioner Stephen Shaw, Morris County Commissioner Director Christine Myers, and Morris County Sheriff James Gannon
Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman and newly sworn-in Parsippany Police Officer Ryan McConnell

Memorial Day, observed on the last Monday of May, is a federal holiday in the United States dedicated to honoring and remembering the men and women who have died while serving in the military. Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971.

The history of Memorial Day dates back to the aftermath of the Civil War, a conflict that claimed more lives than any other conflict in U.S. history and necessitated the establishment of the country’s first national cemeteries. By the late 1860s, Americans in various towns and cities had begun holding springtime tributes to these countless fallen soldiers, decorating their graves with flowers and reciting prayers.

Rainbow Lakes Celebrates Annual Memorial Day Parade
