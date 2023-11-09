Monday, November 13, 2023
Parsippany Council to Discuss PILOT Redevelopment Projects Tonight

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
The Parsippany Town Council is set to authorize a redevelopment agreement with AR at Parsippany Urban Renewal, LLC for the property located at 249 Pomeroy Road. This agreement paves the way for the construction of a new warehouse building, in line with the objectives set forth in the current redevelopment plan.

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany’s Town Council is set to deliberate on three significant PILOT (Payment In Lieu of Taxes) redevelopment projects at tonight’s meeting. The proposed developments include large-scale apartment complexes at 2 and 3 Campus Drive, as well as warehouse space at 249 Pomeroy Road.

Details on the proposed projects and additional agenda items are available for public review by clicking here.

On the agenda is also an ordinance adopting 6 Sylvan Way as an area in need of Redevelopment.

Residents and interested parties are encouraged to attend the meeting, which will take place starting at 7:00 p.m. in the Parsippany Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard.

This session presents an opportunity for community members to gain insights and provide input on the transformative projects poised to shape the future of Parsippany’s landscape.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
