Parsippany Council to Discuss PILOT Redevelopment Projects Tonight

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany’s Town Council is set to deliberate on three significant PILOT (Payment In Lieu of Taxes) redevelopment projects at tonight’s meeting. The proposed developments include large-scale apartment complexes at 2 and 3 Campus Drive, as well as warehouse space at 249 Pomeroy Road.

Details on the proposed projects and additional agenda items are available for public review by clicking here.

On the agenda is also an ordinance adopting 6 Sylvan Way as an area in need of Redevelopment.

Residents and interested parties are encouraged to attend the meeting, which will take place starting at 7:00 p.m. in the Parsippany Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard.

This session presents an opportunity for community members to gain insights and provide input on the transformative projects poised to shape the future of Parsippany’s landscape.