Monday, November 13, 2023
Three Officers Sworn in at Morris County Sheriff’s Office

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon swore in three Sheriff’s Officers Wednesday during a ceremony in the historic courtroom at the Morris County Courthouse.

The ceremony was attended by family, friends, Sheriff’s Office Administration, and other Morris County Sheriff’s Office members.

Officer Steven Bachmann was sworn in as a new Sheriff’s Officer. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Rutgers University, and before his employment with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, he worked for the Roxbury Township Police Department.

Officer Brian Weber holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminology from The College of New Jersey. He joined the Morris County Sheriff’s Office in 2022 after graduating from the Ocean County Police Academy. Officer Weber is currently assigned to the Patrol Division. He has been afforded a title change from Sheriff’s Investigator to Sheriff’s Officer.

Officer Ryan Wood joined the Morris County Sheriff’s Office in 2022 and began his career assigned to the Protective Service Division. He is currently assigned to the Emergency Services Unit as a full-time member.

Officer Wood is committed to giving back to his community. He has been a volunteer firefighter of the Budd Lake Fire Department since 2015, serving as an Engineer and Lieutenant. Officer Wood is also a New Jersey National Guard member, serving as an Infantryman since 2015, and will be deployed next year. He has been afforded a title change from Sheriff’s Investigator to Sheriff’s Officer.

Parsippany Council to Discuss PILOT Redevelopment Projects Tonight
Initial Results Indicate Carifi, Kandil, and McGrath as Front-Runners in Parsippany Council Election
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

