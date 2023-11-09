Ann Grossi Clinches Third Term as Morris County Clerk with Decisive Victory

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County County Clerk Ann Grossi, Esq. (Republican) secured re-election with 56% of the votes, amounting to 58,482 of the 103,633 total votes cast. Her opponent, Caroline O’Brien, (Democrat) received 44,994 votes, equivalent to 44% of the vote.

As a Constitutional Officer in New Jersey, the Morris County Clerk serves a term of five years. Ann Grossi has been in office since January 2014 and is at the end of her tenth year. This re-election would mark the start of her third term.

Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi, a Parsippany native has already devoted ten years to the role. Her tenure as a Morris County freeholder and a councilwoman for Parsippany-Troy Hills has fortified her experience. Grossi’s campaign hinged on her dedication and her extensive legal and administrative background, which she believes are crucial to capably managing the County Clerk’s Office functions. She vows to tackle upcoming challenges with the same efficacy that has marked her past decade in office.

Grossi said she was also proud of the quality of services that her office provides.

“I receive compliments from the public all of the time, which reinforces my vision for the Clerk’s Office since it is a direct service provider to the public.

During her tenure, Ann Grossi has overseen the introduction of several programs and services aimed at enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of the Morris County Clerk’s Office.

Key initiatives include:

The launch of a free mobile app designed to streamline services for residents. A property fraud alert system that offers free protection for property owners against fraudulent activities. The establishment of free email subscription alerts to keep the community informed. The maintenance of active social media platforms to engage with residents and provide timely updates. Operation Give Back, a discount book for veterans with more than 300 local merchants participating. or Veteran.

Furthermore, Grossi’s office has modernized the process for handling passport applications by:

Passport department does allow walk-ins, or to help with better planning, appointments are available

Creating a comprehensive passport acceptance division, which also offers passport and visa photo services. Providing specialized county identification cards, catering to military veterans, Gold Star Families, and seniors. Offering Notary Public services to residents.

In addition to these services, her office has developed an election night reporting website, providing real-time updates and enhancing transparency around election results. These advancements reflect Grossi’s commitment to leveraging technology and innovative solutions to serve the residents of Morris County more effectively.

Editors Note: Results are unofficial. Early Voting and Initial Mail-In Ballots Counted and await Final Mail-In and Provisional Ballot Results.