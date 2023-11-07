NourishNJ Unveils New Facility to Combat Food Insecurity and Provide Essential Services

MORRIS COUNTY — nourish.NJ recently celebrated the inauguration of its latest facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 347 South Salem Street in Victory Gardens.

The new facility is an 8,000-square-foot facility aimed at addressing food insecurity by providing fresh food, stable housing, and critical mental health support. A community hub offering a variety of services to assist with case management, financial stability, mental and physical health, and more, in one of the most densely populated and impoverished municipalities in New Jersey.

The Kitchen Cocina: The newly established kitchen allows for the preparation of thousands of wholesome meals weekly, emphasizing the use of fresh ingredients.

For nearly 40 years, nourish.NJ has constantly adapted to create dynamic, lasting solutions to the problems of hunger, homelessness, and poverty in Morris County. Formerly known as the Community Soup Kitchen, the Morristown-native organization operates 365 days a year, offering supportive services and carrying out its mission with the values of diversity, equity, and inclusion at the heart of its work. Their unique approach to fostering and maintaining an environment that is accepting, affirming, and empowering to all who engage with their organization sets them apart and enables their ability to offer maximum assistance.

Terry Connolly delivers a speech to the gathered crowd at nourish.nj

The last three years in particular have served as a time of dramatic growth and transformation for nourish.NJ. Consequently, their geographic and programmatic reach, as well as their community impact, have increased significantly, culminating with the grand opening of their new Community Hub on South Salem Street in Victory Gardens.

Terry Connolly, Senator Anthony Bucco, and James Collins, the Chief Development Officer, discuss the introduction of nourish.nj as a significant public service to the community.

This additional location features a state-of-the-art commercial kitchen, which will help the organization serve thousands more healthy, freshly prepared meals. Additionally, new office spaces for their Outreach Team will enable the offering of free, easily accessible case-management services for housing, mental and physical health, and financial stability support.

Mark Dinglasan, Executive Director Office of the Food Security Advocate. The Office of the Food Security Advocate coordinates the administration of the State’s food insecurity programs, advocates for the food insecure, and develops policy initiatives to combat hunger and facilitate greater access to food relief programs.

Nancy Rudgers leads Assemblywoman Aura Dunn on a tour of the new facility.

Gerardo Segovia showcases the contents of the Community Fridge, which offers a dependable source of nutritious food accessible to everyone daily, with no inquiries made.