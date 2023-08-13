Video: Township of Parsippany Planning Board – August 7, 2023

Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board Meeting was held on August 7, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.
Click here to view the agenda.
The Planning Board members are:
|Mayor Barberio
|12/31/2025
|I Mayor
|Anil Dadheech*
|12/31/2024
|IV Regular
|Michael de Pierro
|12/31/2023
|III Council Rep.
|Tom Dinsmore
|12/31/2025
|IV Regular
|Dominic Mele*
|12/31/2023
|IV Regular
|Gordon Meth*
|12/31/2025
|IV Regular
|Nick Napolitano
|12/31/2024
|IV Regular
|Ted Stanziale
|12/31/2023
|Alternate No. 1
|Jennifer Vealey*
|12/31/2023
|II Muni, Rep.
|John Von Achen*
|12/31/2023
|IV Regular
|Stuart Wiser
|Board Planner, ARH
|Andrew Cangiano
|Board Engineer, GPI
|Dan Lagana
|Board Attorney, Cleary Giacobbe Alfieri Jacobs
|Nora O. Jolie
|Board Secretary
Agenda subject to change without notice
Although the information on this site is believed to be reliable, online postings of meeting agendas are not considered official copies.