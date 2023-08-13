Monday, August 14, 2023
HomeLocal NewsVideo: Township of Parsippany Planning Board - August 7, 2023
Local NewsVideos

Video: Township of Parsippany Planning Board – August 7, 2023

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
136
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board Meeting was held on August 7, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Click here to view the agenda.

The Planning Board members are:

Mayor Barberio 12/31/2025 I Mayor
Anil Dadheech* 12/31/2024 IV Regular
Michael de Pierro 12/31/2023 III Council Rep.
Tom Dinsmore 12/31/2025 IV Regular
Dominic Mele* 12/31/2023 IV Regular
Gordon Meth* 12/31/2025 IV Regular
Nick Napolitano 12/31/2024 IV Regular
Ted Stanziale 12/31/2023 Alternate No. 1
Jennifer Vealey* 12/31/2023 II Muni, Rep.
John Von Achen* 12/31/2023 IV Regular
Stuart Wiser Board Planner, ARH  
Andrew Cangiano Board Engineer, GPI  
Dan Lagana Board Attorney, Cleary Giacobbe Alfieri Jacobs  
Nora O. Jolie Board Secretary

 

Agenda subject to change without notice
Although the information on this site is believed to be reliable, online postings of meeting agendas are not considered official copies.

Previous article
New Apartment Development Springs Up Off Cherry Hill Road
Next article
Innovative Boutique Salon Concept Replaces Former Dollar Tree
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.