Monday, August 14, 2023
Innovative Boutique Salon Concept Replaces Former Dollar Tree

Step into luxury: A glimpse of the elegantly designed suite at Phenix Salon Suites, where innovation meets sophistication.
PARSIPPANY — Phenix Salon Suites, a trailblazer in the “Boutique Salon Suite Concept,” has secured approval from the Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board to occupy the space previously held by Dollar Tree in the Troy Hills Shopping Center. This move came after the salon was granted a Minor Site Plan with a C Variance, addressing parking requirements for the site on Route 46 at South Beverwyck Road.

Offering a unique blend of luxury and independence, Phenix Salon Suites empowers Lifestyle Professionals by providing them with elegantly designed suites to operate their individual businesses. Covering a generous area of 6,800 square feet, the location will boast 39 suites, welcoming clients from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. by appointment only.

This boutique salon model eliminates the hurdles of traditional salon ownership. It presents salons and other business professionals with an upscale setting to run their own salon-like venture without the burdens of property management. From hairdressers to tattoo artists and smile experts to facialists, clients can enjoy an array of services under one roof, ensuring an upscale “Spa” ambiance.

Committed to nurturing entrepreneurship, Phenix Salon Suites offers not just a space but also developmental tools and complimentary education, aiming to guarantee the success of every professional joining their community. This allows professionals to focus on expanding their clientele, honing their skills, and boosting their revenue in a refined environment, all at a fraction of the traditional cost.

Phenix Salon Suites is perfect for all Lifestyle Professionals. Clients will love to visit this location because they can satisfy all their salon needs in one place.

Sample of the interior of Phenix Suites

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
