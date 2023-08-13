New Apartment Development Springs Up Off Cherry Hill Road

PARSIPPANY — The transformation of excess office spaces into housing units continues in town with the initiation of new major housing projects.

While recent prominent constructions along Routes 80 and 10 have been in the spotlight, this new development lies discreetly within an office park on Cherry Hill Road.

At the Morris Corporate Center site, two four-story buildings are emerging. The initial building, offering 162 rental units, aims to welcome occupants by this fall. Meanwhile, the subsequent building, boasting 163 units, is set to debut in early 2024.

The township is currently witnessing a significant construction surge, with an additional 325 units proposed due to the available unwanted office space and the push for affordable housing solutions. Not far from this, construction is in progress at the PARQ site near the juncture of routes 80 and 287, set to incorporate 600 homes at the previously known Lanidex office park. Further south on Route 10, the District at 1515 venture is in the process of introducing 500 more apartments along with retail spaces.

Last year marked the onset of construction at the complex located at 100 Cherry Hill Road. This endeavor is taking the place of two earlier office buildings that were demolished. According to tax records, this expansive 26.6-acre site was acquired for $11.25 million in January 2021.

Jack Klugmann, the CEO of Accurate Builders based in Edison, emphasized the significance of this project, stating, “This development aims to cater to the urgent demand for rental homes in one of New Jersey’s most sought-after suburban areas.” He further added, “In collaboration with Mayor James Barberio and the town council, we share a collective vision for this property, striving to cultivate a community of enduring worth.”

Accurate Builders recently held a ribbon cutting for the Morris Marketplace in the heart of Morris Township.

Morris Marketplace opens with an array of community-oriented public amenities and attractions designed to reimagine the conventional suburban shopping experience. From interactive children’s play areas to charming pocket parks, splash pads, inviting seating areas, al fresco dining spaces, and other active and passive recreational spots, the retail center invites visitors to immerse themselves in a lively and welcoming environment.

