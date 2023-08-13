Monday, August 14, 2023
New Apartment Development Springs Up Off Cherry Hill Road

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Parsippany's Cherry Hill and Upper Pond Roads Witness Transformation: 325 Rental Units
PARSIPPANY — The transformation of excess office spaces into housing units continues in town with the initiation of new major housing projects.

While recent prominent constructions along Routes 80 and 10 have been in the spotlight, this new development lies discreetly within an office park on Cherry Hill Road.

Two four-story buildings are under construction at the site in the Morris Corporate Center. 

At the Morris Corporate Center site, two four-story buildings are emerging. The initial building, offering 162 rental units, aims to welcome occupants by this fall. Meanwhile, the subsequent building, boasting 163 units, is set to debut in early 2024.

District at 1515 Venture is in the process of introducing 500 more apartments along with retail spaces.

The township is currently witnessing a significant construction surge, with an additional 325 units proposed due to the available unwanted office space and the push for affordable housing solutions. Not far from this, construction is in progress at the PARQ site near the juncture of routes 80 and 287, set to incorporate 600 homes at the previously known Lanidex office park. Further south on Route 10, the District at 1515 venture is in the process of introducing 500 more apartments along with retail spaces.

Last year marked the onset of construction at the complex located at 100 Cherry Hill Road. This endeavor is taking the place of two earlier office buildings that were demolished. According to tax records, this expansive 26.6-acre site was acquired for $11.25 million in January 2021.

Jack Klugmann, the CEO of Accurate Builders based in Edison, emphasized the significance of this project, stating, “This development aims to cater to the urgent demand for rental homes in one of New Jersey’s most sought-after suburban areas.” He further added, “In collaboration with Mayor James Barberio and the town council, we share a collective vision for this property, striving to cultivate a community of enduring worth.”

Accurate Builders recently held a ribbon cutting for the Morris Marketplace in the heart of Morris Township. 

CUTTING THE RIBBON at Morris Marketplace. From left: Morris Township Committee members Donna Guariglia and Cathy Wilson, Deputy Mayor William “Bud” Ravitz, Accurate President and CEO Jack Klugmann, and DeVimy Equities Owner Robert Indig, August 8. Photo courtesy of the developers.

Morris Marketplace opens with an array of community-oriented public amenities and attractions designed to reimagine the conventional suburban shopping experience. From interactive children’s play areas to charming pocket parks, splash pads, inviting seating areas, al fresco dining spaces, and other active and passive recreational spots, the retail center invites visitors to immerse themselves in a lively and welcoming environment. 

The current roster of tenants at Morris Marketplace includes a diverse selection of establishments:

  • America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses – is now open
  • AT&T – is now open
  • Burlington – is now open
  • Cambridge Wines – coming soon
  • Dental office – coming soon
  • Diamond Braces – coming soon
  • European Wax – is now open
  • Habit Burger – is now open
  • Hand & Stone Massage & Facial – coming soon
  • Italian restaurant – coming soon
  • Jersey Mike’s – is now open
  • Just Salad – is now open
  • Lidl – opening September 2023
  • Mattress Warehouse – now open
  • Nail salon – coming soon
  • Optimum – coming soon
  • Orangetheory Fitness – is now open
  • Panda Express – is now open
  • Red Wing Shoes – is now open
  • Restore Wellness – is now open
  • Scenthound – is now open
  • Starbucks – coming soon
  • Taco Bell – is now open
  • Tropical Smoothie – is now open
  • Turning Point – coming soon
  • Twin Boro Physical Therapy – coming soon
  • Veterinary office – coming soon
  • Wells Fargo – is now open

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
