Friday, July 21, 2023
Burglaries Target Businesses Along Parsippany’s Route 46

By Frank L. Cahill
Parsippany-Troy Hills Police. File Photo
PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Police Department is investigating a series of burglaries reported along the Route 46 corridor in Parsippany.

According to the authorities, these burglaries occurred at night and targeted several commercial businesses.

A Parsippany Police spokesperson said that the police are in the early phases of the investigation. They actively discuss with the affected businesses and victims to gather crucial information. However, as of now, no arrests have been made in connection with these incidents.

Police are also advising businesses to keep their alarm systems activated. If your alarms are not monitored by an alarm company, don’t hesitate to contact the police department as soon as they are activated.

“Businesses may have been the target last night, but we encourage all residents of Parsippany to remain diligent and proactive in keeping their homes, belongings, and vehicles secured so they don’t become an easy target for criminals,” police said.

Local business owners have been urged to take necessary precautions to safeguard their establishments and valuables, including money when closing for the day.

 
 

Parsippany-Troy Hills Project Halted: Stop-Work Order Issued
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
