Friday, July 21, 2023
Local News

Governor Signs Bucco Bill Keeping Federal Aid in School Districts

Senator Anthony Bucco
MORRIS COUNTY — Legislation sponsored by Senate Republican Leader Anthony Bucco that would help school districts better utilize state military impact aid for the benefit of students was signed into law by Governor Murphy.

The bipartisan bill, S-3089, would allow a school district board of education that received unanticipated State military impact aid in the 2021-2022 school year to establish a military impact aid reserve account in its annual budget. (Click here to view Bill S-3089)

Under the bill, at its discretion, the board may use the funds in the reserve account for general fund expenses.

“I am pleased the Governor signed this measure into law today. By holding these badly needed but unanticipated funds in reserve, districts like Rockaway Township Schools in my district can ensure the money is responsibly appropriated to provide help where it is most needed,” said Bucco (R-25). “The money fills a crucial void in Rockaway’s budget, created when Washington failed to deliver federal impact aid to help pay for educational costs for military children in the schools.

“This bipartisan bill will help maximize funding intended to ease the added burden on local property taxpayers,” Bucco continued.

When legislation was signed in June 2022 providing additional state school aid to districts impacted by the loss of federal impact aid, the Rockaway Township School District was one of two qualifying districts.

A district would be eligible for this aid if it received a Basic Support Payment of federal Impact Aid in the prior fiscal year and the district provides free public education to federally connected children whose parents are on active duty in the uniformed services. This aid is critical to Rockaway Township, which hosts Picatinny Arsenal.

“The federal government had an obligation to underwrite the cost of educating children of our military men and women, but when the money didn’t arrive, local families were stuck paying the bill,” Bucco said. “This law is the next step in mitigating the unfair treatment of local residents.”

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
