Saturday, July 1, 2023
Redstock Delivers a Day of Excitement and Entertainment for All Ages

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Among the attractions, the "Dunk Tank" stood tall, its vibrant paint reflecting the exuberance of the event. And at the heart of it all was Mr. Bush, known for his jovial nature and willingness to partake in adventurous endeavors.
PARSIPPANY — Parsippany High School delighted the community with the Annual Redstock event on Saturday, June 10. All ages participated in many sports activities and games on the high school grounds. The festival’s highlight was the exhilarating Powder Puff flag football game, pitting senior and junior girls against each other in a battle of skill and teamwork.

Redstock provided a platform for local businesses to connect with the community and created an enjoyable and free experience for all attendees. The event epitomized the spirit of unity, as residents from all walks of life came together to celebrate, support, and engage with one another in a festive and vibrant atmosphere.

With a focus on fostering community engagement, Redstock brought together local families, students, school-based organizations, and area businesses for entertainment, music, games, food, and fun.  The two highlights were the Mechanical Bull and the Dunk tank. There was a continuous line of students wanting to dunk Mr. Bush. Many were very successful because, in the end, he was drenched. The festival allowed local businesses to showcase their products and services through a dedicated vendor area. Businesses interacted directly with current and potential customers, distributing samples, promotional items, marketing materials, and even making sales.

Omar Amin, Susan Amin, Ayman Amin, and Adam Amin are the culinary maestros behind the renowned Amin’s Shawarma & Grill, where they serve up a delightful fusion of authentic Middle Eastern flavors with a touch of Egypt and beloved American favorites.
Key Club members, including Darren Kno, Inderveer Kahlon, Nicolas Rice, Kevin Gong, and Ronak Patel, joined the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany President Nicolas Limanov to create a fun-filled day for children. The dedicated team organized various engaging games and activities to entertain the young and create lasting memories.
Parsippany-Troy Hills Council member Justin Musella adds excitement to the festivities as he spins the wheel at the Interact Club table.
Judy Krevis and Nicolas Limanov
The Interact Club, under the leadership of Isabella Lomelo, Dhanya Gitisha, Shippy Singh, Neeti Yadav, and Lauren Smith-Prez, with guidance from Advisor Aimee Doyle, delighted attendees by offering a captivating prize wheel to spin at their table.
Bo Campbell showcases his adventurous spirit as he takes on the mechanical bull with enthusiasm and skill.

Redstock provided a platform for local businesses to connect with the community, creating an enjoyable and free experience for all attendees. The event epitomized the spirit of unity, as residents from all walks of life came together to celebrate, support, and engage with one another in a festive and vibrant atmosphere.

Council member Justin Musella proudly supports the Parsippany High Football team as he purchases a T-shirt to show his team spirit.
The Parsippany High Redbots, or the Robotics Team, demonstrate innovation and technological prowess in various competitions and events.
Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Robert Campbell Jr., and his family bask in the beautiful weather during the Restock event, enjoying a day of community togetherness and outdoor fun.
Tri-M Music Honors Society members Chloe Young, Sarvajit Karanth, Dominick Caponegro, and Kimberly Lam. and our school and community programs. Tri-M was brought back t PHS this year with 12 members and an advisor, Mrs. Neglio. They had a fun and successful year and are excited to continue the journey at PHS!

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
