Councilman Musella Engages in Productive Meeting with St. Andrew Congregation to Explore Collaborative Opportunities

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella met with the congregation of St. Andrew Lutheran Church on Sunday to foster discussions on potential collaborative initiatives between the church and the Township.

In the presence of newly ordained Pastor Psomi, both parties engaged in productive brainstorming sessions to identify areas of mutual interest and cooperation with Township officials.

Among the ideas explored, a key focus was on environmental initiatives, such as organizing trash and recycling drives to promote sustainability in the community. Additionally, the possibility of establishing a volunteer auxiliary corps to assist residents in need, particularly in situations where municipal services may be limited, was also discussed.