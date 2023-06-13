Saturday, July 1, 2023
HomeLocal NewsCouncilman Musella Engages in Productive Meeting with St. Andrew Congregation to Explore...
Local News

Councilman Musella Engages in Productive Meeting with St. Andrew Congregation to Explore Collaborative Opportunities

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
636
Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella met with the congregation of St. Andrew Lutheran Church
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella met with the congregation of St. Andrew Lutheran Church on Sunday to foster discussions on potential collaborative initiatives between the church and the Township.

In the presence of newly ordained Pastor Psomi, both parties engaged in productive brainstorming sessions to identify areas of mutual interest and cooperation with Township officials.

Among the ideas explored, a key focus was on environmental initiatives, such as organizing trash and recycling drives to promote sustainability in the community. Additionally, the possibility of establishing a volunteer auxiliary corps to assist residents in need, particularly in situations where municipal services may be limited, was also discussed.

Previous article
Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Agenda Council Meeting – June 13, 2023
Next article
Redstock Delivers a Day of Excitement and Entertainment for All Ages
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.