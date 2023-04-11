Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Morris County Supports Flood Risk Reduction Feasibility Study

Federal Funding Aimed at Reducing Impacts of Whippany River Watershed Overflow

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Morristown Mayor Timothy Dougherty; U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill; Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen; state Sen. Anthony Bucco, R-Morris; Morris Plains Mayor Jason Karr; Col. Matthew Luzzatto, commander of the New York District of the Army Corps of Engineers; Morris County Commissioner Stephen Shaw; Florham Park Mayor Mark Taylor; Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, R-Morris; the Rev. Glenn King of Bethel AME; Whippany River Watershed Action Committee Chair Siva Jonnada; and Kunal Patel, chief of the New Jersey Bureau of Flood Engineering and Climate Resilience Design.

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Commissioners Stephen Shaw and Tayfun Selen joined a press conference earlier today with U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill on the banks of the Whippany River in Morristown, where she presented a $300,000 check – federal funds provided to the Army Corps of Engineers to initiate a “Flood Risk Reduction Feasibility Study.”

State Sen. Anthony Bucco addresses the crowd

The Commissioners appreciated the opportunity to join the Congresswoman, local mayors, and community leaders to publicly address ongoing efforts to mitigate the flooding that has long impacted communities along the Whippany River.  

Morris County Commissioner Stephen Shaw and Florham Park Mayor Mark Taylor.

Commissioner Shaw spoke on his involvement starting roughly two years ago when Hanover Township Mayor Ace Gallagher invited him to participate in a task force to develop solutions to relieve chronic flooding in the Whippany and Passaic rivers basins. “Just yesterday, some task force members toured sites along the Whippany River to see firsthand the extent of the obstructions in the river that cause the river to back up during rain events … With these watershed study dollars, along with the Whippany River Regional Improvement Initiative funding and ongoing municipal cooperation, we can and will make a difference for those homes and businesses that are subject to chronic flooding,” stated Commissioner Shaw, who is also the liaison to the Morris County Flood Mitigation Program. The groundbreaking program celebrated its 11-year anniversary in March 2023, with 86 flood-threatened homes purchased and restored to Open Space.

U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill; Morristown Mayor Timothy Dougherty; Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen; state Sen. Anthony Bucco, R-Morris; Morris Plains Mayor Jason Karr; Col. Matthew Luzzatto, commander of the New York District of the Army Corps of Engineers; Morris County Commissioner Stephen Shaw; Florham Park Mayor Mark Taylor; Assemblywoman Aura Dunn

