Parsippany Lions Club Held Installation Charter Ceremony

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Lions Club held an Installation Charter Ceremony on Sunday, March 12. The official charter date is February 14, 2023, which according to District Governor Kam Patel, 16-N makes this a “loving club.”

This club was formed by members of the sponsoring Livingston Lions Club who, living in Parsippany, decided to give back to their community by forming their own Lions Club.

The 21 charter members are Lions Mihika Bhatt, Vinit B. Bhatt, Rahul Chitte, Joshaba Jayakar, Pratap Jayaker Club President, Dhanajay Kelkar, Mruduka Kelkar Club Secretary, Shewta Mahale, Bharat K. Patel, Dilip Patel, Shakuntala Patel, Ushaben B. Patel, Jayashree Shah, Dr. Nayan K. Shah, Rajendra Shah, Rahesh P. Shah Club Treasurer, Reena Shah, Soval Shah, Hemal Sheth, Nitrin J. Sheth, Parul Sheth.

King Lion Pratap Jayakar welcomed all guests and dignitaries by stating that this is a memorable day as we celebrate the club’s charter presentation ceremony. Thank you to District Governor Kam Patel and PDG Nalit Patel for sponsoring the Parsippany Lions Club. He also stated that the club aims to serve other organizations to benefit the Parsippany community.

Mayor James R. Barberio, accompanied by Councilman Frank Neglia and Paul Carifi, Jr., stated that Lions are role models with their passion for helping those in need, working together in unity and strength, collaboration and teamwork creates goodwill for the community, and successful service projects.

District Governor Kam Patel thanked all for attending this Charter celebration. Creating the Parsippany Lions Club was a 15-month process, and with a lot of energy from the charter members, “we did it!”

Lions dignitaries attending this charter celebration included PID Dr. Bob Moore, State Advisor Dawn Kosobucki, Pact Council Chair Jack Romano, PDGs Brad Day and Nalit Patel, who are the Parsippany Lions Club Guiding Lions, Ruth Molenaar, Nancy Jakubczyk, Dennis Brubaker, and District 16-N Cabinet members 1VDG John Carroll and 2VDG Barbara Corsaro.

Members of Parsippany community organizations included Frank L. Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Board, and Robert J. Peluso, President of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, of which the Parsippany Lions Club is a member.

PID Bob Moore inducted all members of the Parsippany Lions Club who were present, stating that the Club Charter will be a piece of history as it is to be signed by all charter members. PID Bob Moore and the other Lions dignitaries presented the club charter and individual charter membership certificates.

Lion Rahul Chitte, a founding charter member, gave the congratulatory speech citing our founder Melvin Jones as someone who recognized that we must be compassionate and selfless in giving back to the community. King Lion Pratap Jayakar thanked him for his works of encouragement.

For more information, click here.