Somma Ends County Commissioner Campaign

MORRIS COUNTY — It has been reported that Anthony Somma, a Republican County committeeman from Randolph dropped out of the race for Morris County Commissioner after losing the county line last weekend.

Somma launched his campaign to unseat Commissioner Tayfun Selen (R-Chatham) in January, arguing that the incumbent was insufficiently conservative.

Somma said, “To all who voted for me: THANK YOU. The convention results prove that many in our party recognize what our Republican primary voters already know to be true: that we need a genuine conservative voice to lead our party to victory come November.”

Morris County Commissioner 1 Seat Available Tayfun Selen 341 Paul DeGroot 113 Anthony Somma 95

Somma finished third place with 95 votes, DeGroot with 113 and the incumbent Tayfun Selen won the county line with 341 votes.

Former congressional candidate Paul DeGroot has not decided on his plans. DeGroot and Selen faced off in the 2022 Republican primary for the 11th congressional district, a contest which DeGroot won (though he lost the Morris County portion of the district).