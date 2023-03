PARSIPPANY — During the Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council meeting, it was announced that a weekly Farmers Market is coming to Parsippany.

The Farmers Market will be located at Veterans Memorial Park from May through October.

The Summer Concert series will be part of the new engagement.

Megabyte Events will manage the weekly markets. Megabyte Events has been working with the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany bringing the Food Truck festival.

Related

Comments

Comments