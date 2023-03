The Senior Citizens then saw the 2023 PHHS Spring Musical "The Music Man."

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Hills High School Key Club had the opportunity to serve dinner to a crowded room of Senior Citizens in the PHHS Cafeteria on Wednesday, March 8. The Senior Citizens then saw the 2023 PHHS Spring Musical “The Music Man.”

The Parsippany Hills High School Players presented “The Music Man” on March 9 – 11.



Trailer for the 2023 PHHS Spring Musical, “The Music Man”. Edited and Produced by Asher Paterno.