Annual Statewide Pothole Repair Campaign Begins

MORRIS COUNTY — New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti today announced that the annual statewide campaign to repair potholes across New Jersey will begin on Monday, March 6.

While New Jersey saw below-average snowfall this winter, temperatures continually fluctuated between above and below freezing. Potholes are created by water seeping into cracks in the asphalt and then expanding when it freezes, so this weather pattern still takes a toll on state highways.

“The New Jersey Department of four is began the annual pothole campaign on Monday, March 6, and will continue for the next couple of months until we have repaired the most significant potholes from this winter,” Commissioner Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. “NJDOT crews work year-round to repair potholes and keep our highways in good condition, but at this time of year, it becomes a primary focus.”

To deal with potholes most aggressively and efficiently, the Department will allow crews throughout the state to close travel lanes during daytime hours. Where possible, crews will limit their daytime work hours to 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will try to avoid working in travel lanes carrying traffic during peak times.

NJDOT will use Variable Message Signs to alert motorists of the campaign and lane closures that could result in temporary travel delays to the extent possible. Detailed current repair locations will be posted continually on www.511nj.org.

As the weather warms up and asphalt plants reopen, our crews will perform permanent patch operations on particularly problematic sections of the roadway. This is more extensive work that includes milling and paving a small road area and generally will be done overnight.

In the past five fiscal years (FY18 – FY22), NJDOT has repaired an average of approximately 190,000 potholes per year. So far, in FY23 (July 1, 2022 – February 28, 2023), NJDOT has repaired about 80,000 potholes, with the busiest pothole repair season just starting.

It is important to slow down in work zones so NJDOT crews can safely make repairs. New Jersey’s Move Over law requires motorists to move over if it is safe when approaching an emergency or service vehicle stopped on the side of the road. If you cannot safely MOVE OVER, PLEASE SLOW DOWN.

In addition to our crews monitoring and reporting potholes that need repair on state highways, we encourage motorists to report potholes as well. Motorists may call 1-800-POTHOLE or go online to report potholes on state roads using a new mapping feature to help identify the exact location of the pothole. To report potholes on county roads, contact the appropriate jurisdiction.

The Department responds as quickly as possible, especially to reports of potholes that create safety concerns based on size and location. For NJDOT news, follow us on Twitter @NewJerseyDOT and our Facebook page .