DeCroce Demands Webber Stop Invoking the Name of Her Late Husband To Score Political Points

PARSIPPANY — “Assemblyman Jay Webber must immediately stop using my late husband’s name to gain political points,” declared BettyLou DeCroce, a former Assemblywoman who is now running for state legislature in the new 26th legislative district (Morris and Passaic).

“Jay’s actions are unseemly, desperate, and hurtful,” added DeCroce, whose husband Alex, a former Assembly Minority Leader, died on the floor of the Statehouse in 2012.

DeCroce said Webber has raised the name of Alex DeCroce before Republican organization gatherings and most recently on Thursday, February 9, at the Parsippany Republican club to suggest that he and the former minority leader had a shared political philosophy and strong friendship.

“Alex and Jay were never great friends, Alex did not share many of Jay’s views, and he perceived Jay as overly ambitious and untrustworthy,” said BettyLou DeCroce.

“Jay may want Republican voters to think he was close to my husband, but that’s not true. In fact, there was one huge difference between Alex and Jay. Alex went to Trenton to get things done. Jay goes to Trenton to make meaningless speeches and goes home,” said BettyLou DeCroce.

BettyLou DeCroce said her husband’s death was mourned by many Republican leaders, including Gov. Chris Christie, State Sen. Anthony Bucco, Sen. Kevin O’Toole, and Morris County Sherriff Edward Rochford and many others.

Related

Comments

Comments