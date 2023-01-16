Woman’s Club Offers High School Scholarships

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany High and Parsippany Hills seniors are encouraged to apply for the $1,000 scholarships open to ALL graduating seniors. Multiple scholarships will be awarded. Please apply through the school’s Guidance Department and follow their timeline and procedures. Scholarships have been awarded to hundreds of students over 65 years, thanks to the club’s successful Fund Raisers.

The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) and the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs (NJSFWC), which are the largest volunteer women’s service organizations in the country/state, providing opportunities for education, leadership training, and community service.

General Meetings are held the fourth Monday of each month, September through April, at 7:00 p.m. at the Lake Parsippany Rescue & Recovery Building at 100 Centerton Road, Parsippany.

If you want to attend the next General Meeting to learn more about what they do, call Ginny at (973) 887-0336 or e-mail the club at womansclubofpth@gmail.com. Check them out on FACEBOOK, Twitter, or Instagram.

