Prosecutor’s Office Members Presented with Distinguished Service Awards for Bias Crime Educational Program

MORRIS COUNTY — Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, and members of the New Jersey Bias Crime Officers Association honored two Morris County Prosecutor’s Office members with Distinguished Service Awards on January 6 during the NJBCOA Conference.

Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Samantha DeNegri and Sgt. Patrick LaGuerre were recognized for their ongoing educational program addressing bias crime and cyberbullying by students. SAP DeNegri and Sgt. LaGuerre has been visiting middle and high schools in Morris County and beyond to lead educational presentations on bias incidents/crimes, cyber harassment, and making smart choices when using social media. Over the past year, they’ve conducted over a dozen such assemblies in Morris, Warren, and Sussex counties.

Prosecutor Carroll said, “I’d like to congratulate SAP DeNegri and Sgt. LaGuerre, on this, merited recognition. This program brings face-to-face communication with our students to private and public schools around Morris County. Addressing bias with our youth must be addressed before these bad-faith ideas take root. Teenagers today are growing up in a very connected digital world, and our office seeks to enable our students to make smart choices about how they interact online and in school. We hope this program will serve as a model for other counties.”

