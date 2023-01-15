Scouts BSA Troop 173 Participated in Toys for Tots and Jersey Cares Annual Coat Drive

PARSIPPANY — Scouts BSA Troop 173 of Parsippany participated in the annual Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots toy drive and Jersey Cares Annual Coat Drive.

Troop 173 collected new toys that, along with others collected by Scouts in Patriots Path Council (headquartered in Cedar Knolls), were distributed to needy children of all ages during the holiday season. Troop 173 has served youth in the Parsippany, Hanover, Morris Plains, and Boonton areas since 1957 and participates in many community and conservation service projects.

In addition to participating in the Toys for Tots toy drive for the December holidays, the members of Troop 173 performed volunteer service at Employment Horizons in Cedar Knolls. For the New Year, they collected 71 winter coats to be donated and distributed by Jersey Cares, a project coordinator for volunteers in Northern New Jersey.

Troop 173 is most appreciative of the numerous residents of Parsippany, Hanover, Morris Plains, Boonton, and surrounding areas who have generously contributed to the “call to action” of assisting those in need.

