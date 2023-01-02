Letter to the Editor: Parsippany Taxpayers Advocate Immediate Repeal of the PLA

Dear Editor:

All Parsippany residents and taxpayers who care about this township are overwhelmed by current inflationary conditions and want to lower tax and spending increases need to sign Councilman Musella’s petition to repeal the deeply unpopular Project Labor Agreement ordinance recently passed into law. We further encourage concerned residents to attend this Wednesday’s January 4 Town Council meeting at 7:00 p.m. to speak up.

We believe that free and open competition for our taxpayer-funded projects is best for the town—not for officials to pander to a chosen few special interest groups who want to strong-arm how and where our township money is spent.

We disagree with the Mayor and Town Council’s decision to mandate that all municipal construction projects costing over five million be subject to Project Labor Agreements. We also believe that the union’s campaign of harassment and intimidation of resident discussion directed toward opponents of this mandate is unacceptable and deplorable. If the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills leadership will not protect those who dissent from the majority on this (or any civil topic), leadership is complicit in the suppression of public speaking and acting not in the best interests of the people of Parsippany.

All these reasons, along with the well-documented disastrous effects that PLA’s have caused where implemented, is exactly why the time is now for it to be repealed.

Signed by the following Parsippany Residents:

Mary Purzycki

Anthony Longo

Annette Terrone

Raymond Gallup

Susan Petrovic

Hank Heller

Bob Venezia

Elaine Gavalyas