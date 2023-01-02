Two Route 46 Commercial Properties Sold

PARSIPPANY — 1280 Route 46, a 15,000 sq. ft. office building, and 1300 Route 46, an Outback Restaurant, were sold in a transaction that closed on December 21.

The sellers were two family investment groups with overlapping ownership, and the buyer was Shree Troy Hills, LLC, a major investor in Parsippany Commercial & Residential properties. The properties, situated on almost three acres, sold for a combined price of 4.2 million dollars.

Kenneth Kaplan of KenKap Realty Corp. represented buyers and sellers.

