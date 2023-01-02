Two Route 46 Commercial Properties Sold

1280 Route 46 was among the properties sold






PARSIPPANY — 1280 Route 46, a 15,000 sq. ft. office building, and 1300 Route 46, an Outback Restaurant, were sold in a transaction that closed on December 21.

The buildings are located on the properties sold. 

The sellers were two family investment groups with overlapping ownership, and the buyer was Shree Troy Hills, LLC, a major investor in Parsippany Commercial & Residential properties. The properties, situated on almost three acres, sold for a combined price of 4.2 million dollars.

Kenneth Kaplan of KenKap Realty Corp. represented buyers and sellers.

Outback Restaurant is located at 1300 Route 46
The office building at 1280 Route 46

