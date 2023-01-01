Parsippany Focus Top 100 Digital Stories of 2022

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Focus recaps the year in review based on what stories received the most views from our readers. There were 775 stories published in 2022. A timeline of 2022’s most important news stories includes “Controversial Union Ordinance Brings out the Masses” and “Houlihan’s Abruptly Closed Its Doors.” Our restaurant critic, Patrick Minutillo, received a top storyline  for his review on “Keo Ku Korean BBQ Restaurant: Authentic Korean Food.”

Readers don’t realize what it takes to write and publish a story.  Most stories require a personal visit, which can take an hour or more. A recent council meeting lasted five hours. Most assignments require photographs.  We take many pictures.  The pictures must be uploaded to our main computer.  Then write the article based on notes, documents, research, police reports, etc.  After writing the article, we go back and review the photographs to choose which one(s) better illustrates the story. We convert the photo(s) into Photoshop and resize it to fit the website’s specifications. Then all photos are uploaded to our server with the story. That’s where the magic happens.  We write a caption for the photos and a headline before publishing the story.  That process can take anywhere from an hour to five or six hours.

Parsippany Focus publishes stories of all types: Council Meetings, Planning Board Meetings, Zoning Board of Adjustment Meetings, Grand Opening Ribbon Cuttings, Police News, Motor Vehicle Accidents, Sports, School News, Restaurant Reviews, Social Happenings, Death Notices, all the news that makes Parsippany Focus a publication serving the 56,162 residents of Parsippany-Troy Hills.

  1. Top story of 2022: Controversial Union Ordinance Brings out the Masses

    Controversial Union Ordinance Brings out the Masses

    Published on October 25, 2022, and received 29,139 hits. Click here to read the full story.

    The crowd of over 200 union members packed Parsippany Hills High School in support of the PLA (Project Labor Agreement)
  2. The #2 story was: Houlihan’s Abruptly Closed Its Doors

    Houlihan’s Abruptly Closed Its Doors

    Published on September 30, 2022, and received 27,662 hits. Click here to read the full story.

    Houlihan’s abruptly closed the Parsippany location on Thursday, September 29.


    Former Kmart Building will be Subdivided into Three Retail Stores

    Published on June 23, 2002, and received 11,769 hits. Click here to read the full story.

    The former Kmart building

    Keo Ku Korean BBQ Restaurant: Authentic Korean Food

    Published on April 29, 2002, and received 9,602 hits. Click here to read the full story.

    Keo Ku Korean BBQ Restaurant (Keo Ku Jang) is located at 245 Route 46 East, Parsippany-Troy Hills.

    Patient From Care One Wandered; Found Dead

    Published on February 20, 2022, and received 5,601 hits. Click here to read the full story.

    John Eschenbach

    1515 Route 10 Being Demolished to Make Room for Housing Development

    Published on May 27, 2022, and received 2,530 hits. Click here to read the full story.

    The two office buildings at 1515 Route 10 are in the process of being demolished to make room for housing development. Photo by Brendon Diaz.

    Driver Charged with DWI Collided with School Bus Carrying School Children

    Published on December 13, 2022, and received 2,315 hits. Click here to read the full story.

    The driver, Ms. Cristin Isaacson, 40, Mendham, was operating a 2022 BWM 740 and traveling north of Mazabrook Road toward Troy Road. The BMW crashed into the guard rail on the left side of the roadway. The roadway is above Route 80.

    Parsippany-Troy Hills Education Association (PTHEA) Negotiations

    Published on January 28, 2022, and received 2,268 hits. Click here to read the full story.

    Frank A. Calabria Education Center

    Vehicle Fire on Route 10

    Published on October 23, 2022, and received 2,140 hits. Click here to read the full story.

    A landscaper’s vehicle was on fire on Route 10 West.

    Backdoor Politics Backfires Against Zoning Board Chairman Robert Iracane

    Published on January 20, 2022, and received 2,005 hits. Click here to read the full story.

Robert Iracane, Chairman Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment, minutes after the vote was taken for the reappointment of Board Attorney Peter King, Esq.

 


