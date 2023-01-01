Parsippany Focus Top 100 Digital Stories of 2022

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Focus recaps the year in review based on what stories received the most views from our readers. There were 775 stories published in 2022. A timeline of 2022’s most important news stories includes “Controversial Union Ordinance Brings out the Masses” and “Houlihan’s Abruptly Closed Its Doors.” Our restaurant critic, Patrick Minutillo, received a top storyline for his review on “Keo Ku Korean BBQ Restaurant: Authentic Korean Food.”

Readers don’t realize what it takes to write and publish a story. Most stories require a personal visit, which can take an hour or more. A recent council meeting lasted five hours. Most assignments require photographs. We take many pictures. The pictures must be uploaded to our main computer. Then write the article based on notes, documents, research, police reports, etc. After writing the article, we go back and review the photographs to choose which one(s) better illustrates the story. We convert the photo(s) into Photoshop and resize it to fit the website’s specifications. Then all photos are uploaded to our server with the story. That’s where the magic happens. We write a caption for the photos and a headline before publishing the story. That process can take anywhere from an hour to five or six hours.

Parsippany Focus publishes stories of all types: Council Meetings, Planning Board Meetings, Zoning Board of Adjustment Meetings, Grand Opening Ribbon Cuttings, Police News, Motor Vehicle Accidents, Sports, School News, Restaurant Reviews, Social Happenings, Death Notices, all the news that makes Parsippany Focus a publication serving the 56,162 residents of Parsippany-Troy Hills.

Top story of 2022: Controversial Union Ordinance Brings out the Masses

Controversial Union Ordinance Brings out the Masses Published on October 25, 2022, and received 29,139 hits. Click here to read the full story. The #2 story was: Houlihan’s Abruptly Closed Its Doors

Houlihan’s Abruptly Closed Its Doors Published on September 30, 2022, and received 27,662 hits. Click here to read the full story.

Former Kmart Building will be Subdivided into Three Retail Stores Published on June 23, 2002, and received 11,769 hits. Click here to read the full story. Keo Ku Korean BBQ Restaurant: Authentic Korean Food Published on April 29, 2002, and received 9,602 hits. Click here to read the full story. Patient From Care One Wandered; Found Dead Published on February 20, 2022, and received 5,601 hits. Click here to read the full story. 1515 Route 10 Being Demolished to Make Room for Housing Development Published on May 27, 2022, and received 2,530 hits. Click here to read the full story. Driver Charged with DWI Collided with School Bus Carrying School Children Published on December 13, 2022, and received 2,315 hits. Click here to read the full story. Parsippany-Troy Hills Education Association (PTHEA) Negotiations Published on January 28, 2022, and received 2,268 hits. Click here to read the full story. Frank A. Calabria Education Center Vehicle Fire on Route 10 Published on October 23, 2022, and received 2,140 hits. Click here to read the full story. Backdoor Politics Backfires Against Zoning Board Chairman Robert Iracane Published on January 20, 2022, and received 2,005 hits. Click here to read the full story.