Optimum Announces the Winners of its 2022 Hispanic Heritage Month Essay Contest

PARSIPPANY — On Monday, December 19, Brooklawn Middles School Seventh grader Alicia Alzamore was presented with a Proclamation from Mayor James Barberio. She is a Runner-Up in Optimum’s Hispanic Heritage Month Essay Contest.

Optimum and co-sponsor TelevisaUnivision are proud to announce the 2022 winners of its annual Hispanic Heritage Month essay contest. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, which is celebrated each year from September 15 – October 15, Optimum invited students across the company’s 21-state footprint to share in 500 words or less a person or group of Hispanic heritage who have kept their community connected to one another, to their culture or those outside their community.

Mayor James R. Barberio and Superintendent Dr. Barbara Sargent were in attendance to recognize Alicia, and she was presented with a backpack full of supplies, including an iPad.

At the ceremony, Mayor James Barberio presented Alicia with a “Certificate of Achievement.”

Senator Joe Pennacchio, Assemblymen Jay Webber, Christian Barranco, and Brian Bergen

The student essay contest ran from September 15 to October 31 and boasted a total of four Grand Prize scholarships of $3,000. Prizes have also been awarded to a dozen finalists in both the high school and middle school categories.

Additionally, for the first time, Optimum and TelevisaUnivision recognized the educators who encouraged their students to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by submitting an essay. Special gifts were awarded to educators who sponsored the highest number of essay submissions from their students.

On Thursday, December 15, Optimum hosted a live virtual celebration event to recognize all winners and runners-up and to continue celebrating the diverse histories, cultures, and contributions of generations of Hispanic Americans across the country.

Altice USA and Optimum are committed to positively impacting the communities we serve.

