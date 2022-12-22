Three Males Arrested for Burglary on Beechwood Avenue

PARSIPPANY — Numerous units responded to a residence on Beechwood Avenue on Friday, December 20, at 9:54 a.m. after a resident observed two males wearing medical masks approach their neighbors’ house and saw one of the males enter through a window.

Due to our increased residential patrols, units quickly arrived on the scene and immediately detained one male standing next to a 2007 Toyota Camry near Lake Shore Drive and Beechwood Avenue intersection. Units then proceeded to the residence, where they observed two males inside and placed them under arrest.

Officers located numerous items on the two males, which were later confirmed to be stolen from inside the residence.

The three males were transported back to police headquarters and processed. They were subsequently charged with the following:

John Gonzalez-Gutierrez: 26, Minotola, NJ

• 1 count of Burglary in the 3rd Degree

• 1 count of Conspiracy to commit Burglary in the 3rd Degree

Jhojan Rodriguez-Alvarez, 25, Queens, NY

• 1 count of Burglary in the 3rd Degree

• 1 count of Conspiracy to commit Burglary in the 3rd Degree

• 1 count of Theft in the 3rd Degree

• 1 count of Possession of Burglary Tools 4th Degree

Santiago Castro, 19, Ozone Park, NY

• 1 count of Burglary in the 3rd Degree

• 1 count of Conspiracy to commit Burglary in the 3rd Degree

• 1 count of Theft in the 3rd Degree

• 1 count of Possession of Burglary Tools 4th Degree

After further investigation, Santiago Castro was charged on December 22 in connection with four other burglaries on Vail Road, Manchester Street, Stafford Terrace, and Lucille Drive between October 19 and 21.

• 3 counts of Burglary in the 3rd Degree

• 3 counts of Theft of Movable Property in the 3rd Degree

• 3 counts of Criminal Mischief, a Disorderly Person Offense

• 1 count of Conspiracy to commit Theft of Movable Property in the 3rd Degree

• 1 count of Conspiracy to commit Burglary in the 3rd Degree

• 1 count of Burglary in the 2nd Degree

All three males were transported to the Morris County Correctional Facility, where they are currently being held in accordance with bail reform.

Although the Police have made arrests, more crews are operating throughout the state, so residents should continue to report any and all suspicious activity to our department.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

