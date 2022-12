“Operation HO HO HO” and the PAL in spreading Holiday Cheer

PARSIPPANY — The office of Interventional Pain Management, Dr. Marcello Sammarone, collected toys and donated them to the Parsippany PAL.

The Parsippany PAL has been collecting toys to be delivered to the Ronald McDonald house for the children.

“Operation HO HO HO” and the PAL in spreading Holiday Cheer to underprivileged children in the area this Holiday Season.

New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the PARSIPPANY PAL, 33 Baldwin Road, until December 23.