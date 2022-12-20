Adam J. Gragnani Passed Away Peacefully

PARSIPPANY — Adam Gragnani, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many, was called home to be with the Lord peacefully, after a brief illness, on Saturday, December 17, surrounded by his loving family.

Adam was born September 29, 1938, in Brooklyn, New York, to Eufemio and Rosa (Butera) Gragnani. He was the youngest of five children, three of which pre-deceased him, Clotilda, Frank, and Frosina. He is survived by a sister, Maria Mulcahy, and a sister-in-law, Jeanne Gragnani.

Adam served honorably in the United States Navy and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

He was President of Loris Data Corporation with his dear friend and partner, Dominick LePore. Loris Data Corp. was a computer consulting firm having Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Newark, as one of their primary clients.

In earlier years, Adam enjoyed being a C.Y.O. basketball coach at St. Peter’s Church in Parsippany. He was an outstanding member of The Sons of Italy and The 200 Club.

Adam was a devoted parishioner at St. Ann Church for over thirty years, where he also served as a Eucharistic Minister.

He was involved with the Republican Party and served as a Committeeman in District 23.

Adam was an avid golfer and respected member of The Knoll Country Club in Parsippany for nearly 35 years. For thirty of those, his foursome enjoyed a standing 7:32 a.m. starting time each Saturday morning.

Adam is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Loretta (DeLio) Gragnani; their two devoted sons, Andrew Gragnani; daughter-in-law, Sophia, son Peter Gragnani; daughter-in-law, Ferlana; three cherished grandchildren, Christopher Adam and John Peter, and Anna Maria. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Daniel DeLio, and his wife, Debra. Sister-in-law Phyllis (DeLio) Krok and her husband, Richard, and many beloved nieces, nephews, as well as great nieces and great nephews.

Adam will forever be remembered as an extremely warm and caring man with a heart of gold. He lived his life in an exemplary manner and loved unconditionally. Adam had the utmost devotion to his faith and his family.

Relatives and Friends are invited to attend his Funeral on Friday, December 23m at 8:30 a.m. from the Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. His Liturgy of Christian Burial is to be offered at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Ann R.C. Church, 781 Smith Road, Parsippany. The interment is at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover.

Visiting hours are Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Par-Troy Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 300, Memphis, TN 38148.