Daydreaming Driver Causes Four Car Chain Reaction Accident

PARSIPPANY — On Sunday, December 11 at 12:33, a four-car chain reaction accident occurred on Route 46 at Sandra Drive due to a driver daydreaming.

Mr. Jorge Q. Ezeta-Chang, 63, was traveling slowly in the right lane of Route 46 west (just east of Sandra Drive). Mr. William Olderman, 55, was directly behind Mr. Ezeta-Chang.

Mr. Otoniel Oronzormoreno, 50, was traveling directly behind Mr. Olderman.

Mr. Erick Justnes, 24, was following Mr. Oronzormoreno’s vehicle.

Mr. Justnes then crashed into Mr. Oronzormoreno’s vehicle. Mr. Oronzormoreno’s vehicle propelled forward and crashed into Mr. Olderman’s vehicle. Then Mr. Olderman’s vehicle propelled forward and crashed into Mr. Jorge Q. Ezeta-Chang’s vehicle.

Mr. Erick Justnes stated to Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Denis DeMuro, “He observed Mr. Oronzormoreno’s vehicle stopping in front of him, but he was daydreaming and was unable to stop before the crash.

Officer DeMuro determined that Mr. Erick Justnes caused the crash by following Mr. Oronzormoreno too closely.

Mr. Erick Justnes was issued a summons for (39:4-97) Careless Driving.

There were no injuries reported.

Mr. Justnes was driving a 2019 Green Chevy Sonic and was towed from the scene by Eagle Towing. Mr. Oronzormoreno was driving a 2019 Silver Toyota 4 Runner and was towed from the scene by Eagle Towing.

Mr. Olderman and Mr. Ezeta-Chang were able to resume their Sunday travels.