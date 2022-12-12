Parsippany Elks Donates to Parsippany Food Pantry

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Elks Lodge 2078 donated a check for $2000.00 to the Parsippany Food Pantry. This donation was made possible by the Elks National Foundation Spotlight Grant.

Presenting the check to Michelle Picone was leading Knight Scott Burns of Parsippany Elks and Trustee Eric Bisch of Parsippany Elks.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Elks Lodge 2078 is located at 230 Parsippany Road.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio stated, “Our community never fails to amaze me. Being the Mayor of Parsippany brings me great joy, but nothing is better than seeing Parsippany help Parsippany. Thank you to Parsippany Elks Lodge #2078 for taking the time and commitment to ensure that everyone has a great holiday season. In Parsippany, no one gets left behind.”

Elks National Foundation released $3.7 million for the Spotlight Grants. These $2,000 grants are available to every Lodge to highlight pressing issues facing American communities, including COVID-19 relief, which continues to be a significant need.