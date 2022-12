PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Hills High School Key Club Senior Citizen Dinner Theater returned on November 16 and was attended by more than 80 members of the community.

The attendees were treated to a three-course Italian dinner followed by the PHHS Players’ production of “Our Town.”

This event was an annual tradition before the Spring Musical, and the club was thrilled to finally bring back one of their favorite community service projects before the Fall Play.

Related

Comments

Comments