Driver Charged with DWI Collided with School Bus Carrying School Children

PARSIPPANY — A school bus carrying ten children was hit by a driver who later was charged with Driving Under the Influence. At Parsippany Police Station, Ms. Cristin Isaacson, 40, Mendham, was given a breathalyzer test, and her Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) was registered at .15%. New Jersey State Law states if a blood alcohol concentration is 0.08% or above, the driver is under the influence of intoxicating liquor.

Ms. Cristin Isaacson was operating a 2022 BWM 740 and traveling north of Madzabrook Road toward Troy Road.

The bus traveled south on Baldwin Road and stopped in traffic to make a left turn onto Troy Road (East). As Ms. Isaacson approached the intersection, she abruptly veered across the yellow line to the left. Now on the wrong side of the roadway, she made contact with the right side of the school bus. She then crashed into the guard rail on the left side of the roadway. The school bus bounced off the guard rail and came to final rest after contacting the front of a vehicle driven by Ms. Danielle Lucas, 40, Morristown. Ms. Lucas, driving a 2012 Chevy Equinox, was also traveling South on Baldwin Road and stopped in traffic behind the school bus.

Ms. Lucas stated she was waiting for the school bus to turn, and suddenly, Ms. Isaacson appeared out of nowhere on the right side of the bus. Ms. Isaacson hit the school bus first, then the guard rail, and then crashed into the front of her car.

Ms. Isaacson was taken into custody for suspected driving while intoxicated. She was administered a breathalyzer test at Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, resulting in a BAC of .015%.

Ms. Isaacson was issued a summons for 39:4-50 (Driving while intoxicated), 39:4-96 (Reckless Driving), and 39:4-88 (Traffic on Marked Lanes).

Eagle Towing removed the 2022 BMW 740 driven by Ms. Isaacson from the scene. The respective drivers drove the remaining vehicle, including the bus, from the scene.

According to the New Jersey Police Crash Investigation Report, no injuries were reported. The bus is owned by STA Bus Company, Pine Brook.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Damon Farms investigated the accident.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.