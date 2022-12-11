Prosecutor’s Office Honors County Administrator Upon his Retirement

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, and additional administrative members of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office recognized Morris County Administrator John Bonanni for his years of service to the office.

A ceremony was held on December 8, 2022, in which Administrator Bonanni was presented with a recognition plaque for his retirement – “with sincere appreciation for your 33 years of dedicated and excellent service and unwavering support for the MCPO.”

Prosecutor Carroll said, “On behalf of the MCPO, we all wish John a great and well-deserved retirement. John has been a great friend and supporter of our office and law enforcement at every level in Morris County. He played a key role in setting a high standard for inter-agency cooperation that is a model for county law enforcement agencies throughout New Jersey. His dedication to protect and serve our citizens will be missed.”

