Letter to the Editor: Very Disappointed with the Administration

Dear Editor:

I encourage every resident of Parsippany to quickly sign Councilman Musella’s petition to repeal the unpopular PLA by clicking here.

Why should you do that?

I have lived in Parsippany since 1982, and in all my time, I have never been more disappointed in an administration than this one. The joint decision of the Mayor and Council to impose a Project Labor Agreement on struggling Parsippany residents makes zero financial sense to me. What was even more upsetting at the most recent town hall meeting was that after THREE consecutive meetings of unanimous resident criticism, it appears that the Council and Mayor have no willingness to consider how we, as voters feel and are concerned about never-ending tax increases the PLA will cause.

Ray Gallup

Lake Hiawatha