Local Business Awarded NJ Family Business of the Year 2022

PARSIPPANY — The Rothman Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Farleigh Dickinson University has named the Eastern Janitorial Company it’s Family Business of the Year for 2022. The award was presented at Rothman’s 30th annual awards program held recently at the Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton. Based in Parsippany, the Eastern Janitorial Company is a family business specializing in commercial facility services for businesses in New Jersey and surrounding states.

Eastern Janitorial Company is located at 1915 Route 46, Suite 201.

Founded in 1977, Eastern is a second-generation family-run business currently employing hundreds of workers in the tri-state area. Eastern operates in three main divisions; Commercial Facility Cleaning and Supplies, Specialty Flooring and Surface Restoration, and Engineering/Handyman Services.

The New Jersey Family Business Awards recognized 11 companies for their innovative strategies and business practices that have had a positive impact on the state and local economy as well as society in general. Eastern was chosen as “Family Business of the Year” based on its work to support its employees, the community, and their commitment to sustainable growth. “Throughout the years, our customers have appreciated us for always putting their needs first.” said Nick Rafanello, Eastern’s CEO, “We are relentless in saying ‘yes’ to customer requests and finding creative solutions to their unique challenges. This ability to provide unmatched and prompt solutions for our customers didn’t happen by chance, but through the loyalty of our dedicated family and family-like staff who are available 24 hours a day, every day of the year.”

Part of Silberman College of Business since 1989, the Rothman Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship supports, promotes, and researches entrepreneurship with a special focus on family- and veteran-owned businesses. The awards program recognizes the significant contributions to the economy and community made by extraordinary family businesses. Rothman has honored outstanding family businesses since 1992.

Eastern Janitorial Company is a facility services company based in Parsippany. Eastern is a second-generation NJ-based family business with a legacy that began as R&R Maintenance in 1977. Eastern has grown substantially over the past decade, organically and through acquiring various strategically positioned peers. Eastern Janitorial’s success results from our unwavering focus on a single, simple guiding principle – find the best people, train and support them with the latest industry tools and practices and treat them like family. As a result, their motivated team remains highly focused on providing every customer with a consistently superior service experience.

Related

Comments

Comments