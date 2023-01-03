Petition to Repeal Parsippany’s PLA Reaches 1,000 Signatures

PARSIPPANY — Today, Councilman Justin Musella announced that his petition to repeal the

broken Project Labor Agreement ordinance signed into law earlier this year had reached the goal of over 1,000 signatures. With bipartisan support from residents all over town, it is clearer more than ever that the ordinance should be repealed. Blanket PLA’s like the one introduced in October stifle competition for government construction contracts, increase costs to the taxpayer, and put small and minority-owned businesses at a competitive disadvantage.

“Parsippany is already in the midst of an over-taxation crisis, combined with serious structural problems in our finances.” said Councilman Musella, adding, “I made an oath from day one to fight to keep Parsippany affordable and enable residents to stay here and not flee our town. It is encouraging to see the groundswell of support for this effort, and I look forward to presenting these petition signatures to the Township Council.”

“Project Labor Agreements eliminate the competitive bidding process for contractors that choose not to belong to a union, many of whom are members of our New Jersey Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors.” said Sam DeAlmeida, President of the New Jersey Associated Builders and Contractors, adding “As the leading voice for these contractors, we are extremely opposed to the recently passed PLA ordinance in Parsippany-Troy Hills as it disproportionately takes business opportunities away from qualified contractors. We thank Councilman Musella for advocating for these contractors and supporting his efforts to repeal the PLA.”

