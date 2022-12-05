CCM Gains Redesignation as a National Center of Excellence in Cybersecurity

MORRIS COUNTY — Having been the first community college in New Jersey to be designated a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity in 2017, County College of Morris (CCM) now has gained additional confirmation of its strength in this critically important field. The National Security Agency (NSA) has reissued that designation to the college, effective through Academic Year 2027.

In its announcement to the college, the National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense noted, “Your ability to meet the increasing demands of the program criteria will serve the nation well in contributing to the protection of the National Information Infrastructure. A highly skilled cybersecurity workforce is a strategic national security advantage.”

The designation is presented every five years to institutions that can demonstrate they offer a cybersecurity curriculum aligned with national standards, contribute to providing a pipeline of professionals who can assist with protecting against cyber attacks, and serve as a resource for the community in the area of information security.

“We’re delighted to have our cyber and information security programs, and initiatives recognized once again with this prestigious designation,” said Professor Colleen Bamford, chair of the Department of Information Technologies. “Along with offering strong degree and certificate programs, our department provides hands-on training opportunities for high school students through adults. Our goal is to both provide people with pathways to rewarding and well-paying careers and to assist the public with staying cyber safe.”

The department offers an Associate of Applied Science in Information Technology to prepare individuals to begin working in the field immediately or to transfer to bachelor’s level programs, along with a certificate in Information/Cyber Security. Through a share-time program with the Morris County Vocational School District, the department also enrolls junior and senior high school students from across Morris County in the Cyber Security & Information Protection Program. Students in that program earn college credits and certifications to take advantage of high-demand career opportunities in information protection.

In 2015, the department established the Center for Cyber Security to serve as a comprehensive resource for students, faculty, staff, and the community in the area of cybersecurity. It also has held GenCyber summer camps for high school students and participates in the annual national Hour of Code, where people of all ages can learn the basics of programming, along with offering other activities for the public.

