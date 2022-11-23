Sewa Diwali Conducted Massive Food Drive to Donate to Parsippany Food Pantry

PARSIPPANY — Sewa Diwali conducted a massive food drive and donated over 3,200 pounds of non-perishable food to the Parsippany Food Pantry on Monday, November 21.

The groups collected another 2,600 pounds which were donated to Interfaith Food Pantry at the Morris Plains location.

Participating Organizations included HSS – Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (Hindu Service Society), Sewa International, BAPS, ISKCON, VrajDham, Sanatan Mandir, I Love Sai, and Chhapaiya Dham Temple.

“Sewa Diwali” is a nationwide food drive for the fight against hunger>

#Sewa Diwali initiative is organized by a collection of Indian American organizations and individuals rooted in Hindu values. It’s an effort by organizations and people who believe in the – “Service to Humanity is Service to Divinity.” Society’s well-being is a responsibility that we all share, and its fruits are only as nourishing as the care we put into it.

The organization has successfully organized the Sewa Diwali food drive across 32 states in 200+ townships, with the involvement of 300+ organizations. Many of the volunteers are from different organizations consisting of school students, working professionals, and entrepreneurs from all walks of life who made this happen.

Started during 2018 in Parsippany, with the simple idea of Selfless Service, i.e., giving back to Society during the festival of Diwali (Festival of Lights). During October and November, local township residents generously donated canned non-perishable foods to help needy families during Thanksgiving time.

Click here for more updates.

Related

Comments

Comments