Envy Sports Donates Food to Parsippany Food Pantry

PARSIPPANY — ENVY Sports Club & Pools held a Thanksgiving Food Drive for the Parsippany Food Pantry.

New guests received a Free Day Pass and Existing Members received a Free Guest Pass for just bringing in non-perishable foods to be donated.

Scott Donnelly, Sales Manager of ENVY Sports Club, explained that “As a Family and Veteran owned business one of our top priorities is to give back to our local community. Our faithful resort members and passionate staff are proud to make a positive impact on people’s lives and bring joy to those around them. Giving back, especially during the holiday season, is a noble cause and we are eager to help those in need any way we can.”

“ENVY Sports Club & Pools understands the importance of our members’ and guests’ experiences. Our team has created a well-rounded multifaceted health and fitness environment for all ages.” ENVY offers a Year-Round Indoor Pool, Seasonal Outdoor Pool, Pool Parties & Events, Heated Sauna, Swim Lessons, Cold & Hot Tubs, Personal Training, Holistic Spa & Masseuse, Weight Machines, Free Weights, Cardio Equipment, Racquetball Court, Group Fitness Classes, and more.”

ENVY Sports Club and Pools is located under the Sheraton Castle at 199 Smith Road, Parsippany. For more information call (973) 560-5410 and visit their Website, Instagram, or Facebook. ENVY’s hours are Sunday, 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Monday to Saturday, 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Parsippany Food Pantry is located in the Parsippany Community Center at 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha. For more information call (973) 263-7163 or visit their Website. The Food Pantry hours are Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

ENVY Sports Club & Pools is a member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce.