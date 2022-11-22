Shop Local Stores During Small Business Saturday in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris Now, a new APP devoted to local businesses in Morris County is encouraging holiday shoppers to shop small on November 26 as they participate as neighborhood champions for the American Express Shop Small Saturday event.

Shopping at local small businesses on Saturday after Thanksgiving helps stimulate the economy in our communities and allows for better customer service. They also shared that by shopping locally, shoppers will find a more unique selection of products and will receive their items more quickly and conveniently.

Shop Small Saturday, which began in 2010 as a nationwide effort by American Express is working together to support small business education to help business promote their stores.

Frank Cahill, the creator of the Morris Now APP, designed the app to help the economy of small businesses in Morris County. Many small businesses had. a rough time during COVID-19, and the APP helps the residents of Morris County find local businesses within their community. The APP currently has over 15,000 small mom-and-pop businesses listed absolutely free. If your business is not listed, submit it using this link: https://morrisnow.com/business-home.html.

The APP is totally FREE for any consumer to download and is available on Google Play and the Apple Store by searching for “MORRIS NOW.”

From now until December 31, every newly registered user will automatically receive a $10.00 Gift Card to IHOP locations in Parsippany, Kenvil, or Cedar Knolls. In addition, you have an opportunity to win a $50.00 gift card from California Pizza Kitchen.

With Morris Now, you Experience the Evolution of your Business. A brand new way to reach new heights. Join hands with the community in the app and see the results. We are connecting the locals to the locally owned small businesses | Bridging the gap between LOCAL revenue and LOCAL businesses.

The powerful Pro Series Bluetooth Beacon option will take any business into the hottest trend in marketing techniques to date! The optionally supplied beacons will place YOUR business’s current promotion on your customer’s Apple™ or Android™ mobile devices RIGHT WHEN THEY DRIVE BY YOUR BUSINESS! Your new Bluetooth beacon will be your best-selling employee 24/7 as it broadcasts your promotions out to the passing customer devices with the app!

For more information or to have your LOCAL BUSINESS listed visit morrisnow.com or call (973) 559-6000.

