Kiwanis Club to Raise Money for Covenant House

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany is participating in Covenant House's "Sleep Out" on Friday, November 25 to raise money to achieve a world where every young person has access to safe housing, support, healing, and opportunity

PARSIPPANY — Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany is participating in Covenant House’s “Sleep Out” on Friday, November 25.

This year, 4.2 million kids will be homeless in America. Fight these numbers by joining our Sleep Out today: you’ll raise lifesaving funds to give kids safe shelter and opportunity, and unite your community against youth homelessness.

Kiwanis Club’s Sleep Out will be held at Parsippany United Methodist Church, 903 South Beverwyck Road. There will be a program by Covenant House starting at 10:00 p.m.

The NJ Kiwanis District will advocate raising awareness of youth homeless as an issue throughout New Jersey in the 2022-2023 Kiwanis Service year.

The Sleep Out helps ensure that youth facing homelessness can sleep safely and dream big at Covenant House.

Covenant House is more than just a shelter. Young people are welcomed with unconditional love and provided warm meals, education opportunities, job training, medical care, mental health and substance use counseling, and legal aid — essential services designed to help them build independent futures.

Sleep Out is not about pretending to be homeless. We Sleep Out to show our solidarity with those who are — and to let the world know about the ever-growing population of young people who face homelessness.

Covenant House invites you to join the fight to achieve a world where every young person has access to safe housing, support, healing, and opportunity.

Youth Homelessness Awareness Month is a time to turn the world’s attention toward youth homelessness. Throughout the month of November, communities come together to Sleep Out and amplify a shared message: it’s time to end youth homelessness.

There’s more to Sleep Out than a night without a bed. Sleep Out raises critical funds to help Covenant House provide 24/7 shelter, sanctuary, and support to youth overcoming homelessness. And the experience includes opportunities to learn from experts, hear inspiring stories, and advocate for a future where everyone has a safe place to sleep.

LGBTQ+ youth comprise 40% of all youth experiencing homelessness, while only making up 7% of the total youth population in the U.S.? While facing homelessness, LGBTQ+ youth are also more likely to experience hardships such as assault, trauma, exchanging sex for basic needs, and early death. Covenant House provides a welcoming and affirming environment for LGBTQ+ and all youth.

You can sign up to join Covenant House’s Sleep Out on Friday, November 25 by clicking here.

To donate to T.E.A.M. Grace, click here. All money goes directly to Covenant House.

Related

Comments

Comments