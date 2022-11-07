PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment – November 2, 2022. Please note there is no video due to technical difficulties, you can just hear the meeting.

The announcement is made that adequate notice of this meeting has been given and that it is being conducted in accordance with N.J.S.A. 10:4-6 et seq. of the New Jersey “Open Public Meetings Act”

Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment

2022 Members and Term Dates

Robert Iracane Chairman 12/31/22

Dave Kaplan Vice-Chair 12/31/23

Bernard Berkowitz Member 12/31/24

Scot Joskowitz Member 12/31/25

Nancy Snyder Member 12/31/23

Sridath Reddy Member 12/31/22

Davey Willans Member 12/31/24

Casey Parikh Alt. No. 1 12/31/23

Chris Mazzarella Alt. No. 2 12/31/23

John Chadwick, Planner, John T. Chadwick IV P.P.

Chas Holloway, Engineer, Keller & Kirkpatrick

Peter King, Attorney, King Moench Hirniak & Collins, LLP

Nora O. Jolie, Board Secretary

